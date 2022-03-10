Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Evelo Biosciences worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 123,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 86,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

