Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 988 shares of company stock valued at $89,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $82.09 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Jack in the Box Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.