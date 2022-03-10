Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Sierra Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period.

Shares of SRRA opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $441.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $35.86.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and have sold 19,000 shares worth $576,010. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

