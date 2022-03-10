Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of SFL worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SFL opened at $10.13 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

