Two Sigma Investments LP Has $944,000 Stock Position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE BVH opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $609.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

