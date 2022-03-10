Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,792 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Flushing Financial worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 106,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.