Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Matthews International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $2,749,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 159,311 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Matthews International stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.74. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

