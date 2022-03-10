Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 285,505 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,505 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Micro Focus International worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MFGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

