Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,268 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $202.22 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $163.17 and a one year high of $240.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $215.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

