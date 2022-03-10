Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to report $12.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.28 billion and the highest is $12.59 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $51.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 billion to $51.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $52.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.78 billion to $52.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 453,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.