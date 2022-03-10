UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,616 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $13,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPO opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

