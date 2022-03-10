UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $16,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

