UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,012 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

