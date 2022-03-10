UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 174,457 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Brighthouse Financial worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

