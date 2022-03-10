UBS Group AG Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 218,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $16,901,272 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

