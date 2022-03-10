UBS Group AG Has $6 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45.

