UBS Group AG Purchases 80,984 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 823.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Regency Centers worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers Profile (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.