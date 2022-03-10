UBS Group AG Sells 4,798 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.43% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RGR stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (Get Rating)
Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.
