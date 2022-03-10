UBS Group Upgrades Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE CPNG opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. Coupang has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

