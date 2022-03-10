UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 158,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 159.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGI opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

