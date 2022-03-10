UGI (NYSE:UGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.93

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.93 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 3063539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.34.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.
In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UGI by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in UGI by 54.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UGI (NYSE:UGI)
UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
