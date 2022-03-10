Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,021 shares of company stock valued at $565,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

