Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of UMICY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

