Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNIEF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

