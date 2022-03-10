Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 293,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,452. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

