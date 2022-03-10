United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $315.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

