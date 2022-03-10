United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 318,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,370,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

Specifically, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research cut United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

