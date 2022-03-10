UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

UnitedHealth Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $24.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $485.57 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $348.50 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $456.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $475.54 and a 200 day moving average of $452.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

