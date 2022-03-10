Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 925,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 32.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40,261 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UBX stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.23. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
