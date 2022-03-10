Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $796.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

