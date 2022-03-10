Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $179,169.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette bought 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617 and sold 44,704 shares valued at $746,027. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

