Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.718 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 68.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

