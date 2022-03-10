Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,808,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,070. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

