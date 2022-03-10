Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

