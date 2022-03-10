Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Strategic Equity Management’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 7.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $104.31. 234,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.