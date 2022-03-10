VeChain Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0463 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and approximately $310.08 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006856 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

