Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE VEC opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 31.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 57.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

