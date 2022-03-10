Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
NYSE VEC opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $434.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $59.78.
About Vectrus (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
