Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLDR. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $414.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $158,400 and have sold 18,112,114 shares worth $44,171,226. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

