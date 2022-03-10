Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.20. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11,026 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTYX)
Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.
