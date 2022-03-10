Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Brian Elton Buys 150,563 Shares

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Brian Elton purchased 150,563 shares of Veris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,388.85 ($7,583.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Veris Company Profile

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

