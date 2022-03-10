Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Trading 4.1% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $39.35 and last traded at $39.24. Approximately 7,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 371,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Specifically, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,815 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,806,000 after buying an additional 98,328 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 381,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

