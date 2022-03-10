Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

VET opened at C$27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

