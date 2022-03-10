Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

VTNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 435,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 311,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 108,666 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

