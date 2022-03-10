Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

VSCO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.