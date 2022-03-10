Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 239.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,982. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a market cap of $415.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

