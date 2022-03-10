Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 214,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 359,524 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 99,043 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

