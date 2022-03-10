Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will announce $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.01. 11,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,791. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.22. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

