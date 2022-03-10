Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,119 Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

