Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Vontier stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 53,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Vontier by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

