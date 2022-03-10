Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 230.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VYNT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Vyant Bio has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.
About Vyant Bio (Get Rating)
Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.
